Custom colour palettes now available

The four screensavers with user-selectable colour palettes now have the option to create your own! Now you can finally create your country's flag with fish.

You can add as many palettes as you want, and select whether they're enabled or disabled for if you have the 'random' palette on. You can also disable the native palettes if you want.

Some tips-

There's a maximum and minimum number of colours for each screensaver. When you create a palette, it will be set with the minimum. The maximum for most is 20, except The Sublimnotron, where there have to be three colours- no more, no less

The first colour is usually the background the colour. The exception for this is The Haunted Carpet, which (for now) always has a black background

Colours for fish will probably have to be relatively light, since that one has lighting applied, and the colours will spend at least some time in shadow. If the colours are too dark, they'll just show up as black, so boost the lightness a bit.

Enjoy, and as ever, let me know if anything goes wrong, or you have any suggestions

Cheers,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software