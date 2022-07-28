Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.1.13

July Update 2.1.13
[FIX] Fixed game loading freezing when there are so many items in inventory
[FIX] Fixed weapon not equipping when found in chest
Previous Recent Updates
Update 2.1.7
[NEW] Monsters now drop items
[NEW] Chance of finding a chest while fishing and chests after defeat bosses
[ENH] Now there is a load screen
[FIX] Fixed weapon extra attack points after loading a saved game
[ENH] Now you can see the recipe and cost of weapon or construction on Inventory
[FIX] Fixed wrong resolution when playing for the first time
Changed depots in develop branch