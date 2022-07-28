Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.1.13

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

July Update 2.1.13

[FIX] Fixed game loading freezing when there are so many items in inventory

[FIX] Fixed weapon not equipping when found in chest

Previous Recent Updates

Update 2.1.7

[NEW] Monsters now drop items

[NEW] Chance of finding a chest while fishing and chests after defeat bosses

[ENH] Now there is a load screen

[FIX] Fixed weapon extra attack points after loading a saved game

[ENH] Now you can see the recipe and cost of weapon or construction on Inventory

[FIX] Fixed wrong resolution when playing for the first time