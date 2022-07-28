Version 0.7.4 Update

Hi, my friends!

I have made some adjustments to the action logic of the AI fleets. Now when their forces are weak, they will stay on their own planet. These changes may make their behavior more reasonable.

Gameplay improvement:

The fortress will not be affected by the movement buff. Southeaven's policy Mecha Engine is changed to add 1 movement to the mecha. The maximum range of Siege Gun is increased by 1. After the collapse of the Free Stars, all the Free Fighter fleets will be disbanded. When Thinis, Aerie and Blackstone are besieged, relevant events will not be triggered.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed a bug when some units use ram weapons. Fixed a bug that the Healing Ball could not correctly heal biological units. Fixed a bug of incomplete display of English nouns in some UI. Fixed a bug that AI may not consume strategy points when using assassination strategy. Fixed a bug that the building cost may be negative. Fixed a bug that some description of weapons and abilitys in the Unit Collection UI are incorrect. Fixed a bug that the vassal could not advise the suzerain to go to war with other factions. Fixed a bug that some planets in the planet list suggest them can be built when they are full of buildings.

See you tomorrow.

Han Zhiyu