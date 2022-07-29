Metal Terror Update #2

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published an update that addresses some of the most common issues reported by the community. Thank you for the reports and apologies for all the issues you have experienced. If you can't see the update yet, please restart your Steam client.

The Riftbreaker - Metal Terror Patch #2, July 29th 2022. Binaries #570, Package #193 Changelog:

Energy Grid is now more resistant to breaking up. This is a potential fix for the problem that caused your energy to drop down to 0 suddenly.

Fixed building limits - you will now be able to build the correct number of Comm Hubs, Armories and other limited buildings.

Weapon piercing has been fixed. Projectiles fired by weapons with piercing stat no longer have a 100% chance to pass through enemies.

A number of achievements has been fixed and are now available: AI Driven, All that Glitters, No Water, No Problem, Swiss Bank Account.

Laser Sword research item is now properly awarded and unlocked after finishing the Expansion storyline.

Removed the instance limits for Bradron & Wingmite idle sounds.

Liquid Decompressor now retains its equipped liquid after being upgraded.

Fixed a crash that occurred when activating the Rift Station

Fixed a crash that occurred when using the Mini Miner.

Fixed size, light and particles for repair effects.

Fixed Flurian Boss grenade launcher weapon.

Fixed a crash that occurred when removing a pipe that hasn't been fully built yet.

Fixed a problem that caused factories to stop working even when there were resources underneath.

Fixed a crash in PatchUserConfigVariables system.

Fixed an error that occurred when constructing walls using a gamepad.

Fixed a crash in ItemDescriptionTab.

Fixed problems with activating the Rift Station when using a save older than the World Expansion release version.

