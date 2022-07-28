 Skip to content

Flora and Sauna update for 28 July 2022

Build 1.1.1

Build 1.1.1 features a new guest character, Allie! This kangaroo uses special mass gaining magic to give guests some extra curves. Talk to her over at the hotel registry. I'm sure she just can't weight to meet you!

Allie belongs to Mackster on FA at https://www.furaffinity.net/user/mackster112

Patch notes:
-New character Allie with weight gain story
-minor bug fixes
-typo fixes and mild rewriting

Our next update is scheduled to release on steam September 28th. This one will feature a set of guest characters involving cvore, ctf, digestion and melting. We're also looking to add a short sequel to Stella's punishment now that Enro is in charge of the towels. Hope you all enjoy!

