User Interface Design Improvements, Casino Demand Info, and Critical Fixes

Hello everyone! Thanks for giving us your valuable feedback, we have a pretty substantial update for you all today!

New Logo!

We decided to go for a simpler logo design with a new red tone!

User Interface Design

Lower HUD

We're proud to present a number of user interface clean-up improvements, with additional changes to make the colors more appealing and modern looking as well.

We have reworked the overall layout of the HUD to make the buttons and text stand out more. This takes more advantage of the horizontal space available, and should make certain icons, buttons, and error notifications easier to see.

NEW VERSION:

OLD VERSION:

Management Window

This also comes with some tweaks to the "white space" of the management window, which adds more space and makes certain buttons bigger and easier to find.

Reporting Data

Finance Window

The finance window now compares the current selected day to the previous day, making it much easier to see trends!

Guest and Gambling Statistics

"Average need level", from the guest need screen, has been renamed to "average satisfaction" for clarity. In other words, it is now obvious that a high value is a good thing, not a bad thing.

Some of the formatting for the headings and statistics have been cleaned up.

Demographic Demand Bars

The arrows for the demands have been replaced with bars. These now show the demands of each demographic relative to the other, and they update throughout the day.

For example, a casino that attracts 100 gamblers and 20 executives at night will show 100% gambling and 20% executives (the demographic with the most is always the highest value). Then, during the day when only 10 gamblers are attracted and 200 executives want to do business then the bars will show 5% gamblers and 100% executives.

BONUS: Clicking on the demand bars now takes you directly to the demographics & marketing window for quick access to all of the details!

Community Translations

Lastly, we updated all submitted community translations.

The fixes!

Instant Research Is Finally Instant!

An important change to make research less confusing to players: if you have instant research enabled, then all research is automatically completed at the start. You no longer have to manually trigger each one for free.

Measuring Tool

The measuring text when using the construction tool no longer hides behind objects, and this works for all languages!

Stuck Guests and Slowdown

We've fixed the strange behaviour caused by guests not being able to find their way out of the casino. Sometimes this caused them to get stuck, and for other times they got lost or went down strange paths.

This could even cause slowdown depending on how frequently the game was reporting errors.

Thieves Not Getting Caught

Similar to the above issue, criminals will now correctly find their way to the exit and this allows guards to plan their attack. Without this info, guards were getting confused about what to do (and causing slowdown errors too!)