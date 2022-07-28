 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 28 July 2022

v0.19.07 Early Access 🍦🍦🍦

Share · View all patches · Build 9209329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Some important fixes were needed, and it was too match for patches to handle, hope you don't mind if I also added something tasty in this build 🍦


Size: 713.0 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Fairy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Fairy Princess
ːswirliesː Spritz NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Spritz, the sprite, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Added 2 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Reela (Mech Repairs) and Christine (Rattesein Manager)
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Living Ghost, Living Skeleton, and Rock Golem Princess
ːswirliesː Added rooms in Faun's Tavern for DLC content

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed constant skill swaps if the party leader has more than one
ːswirliesː Many adjustments done to the HolstaurP milking minigame
ːswirliesː Fixed immediate sneak fails in some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed mermaids something not interrupting sieges when the defending Reign gets conquered by somebody else
ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell from being usable on Goo Slimes and Larva Moths
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess' battlesuit mask misplacing
ːswirliesː Fixed field troops messages issues

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9209329
Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link