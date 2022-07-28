v0.19.07 Early Access 🍦🍦🍦

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Some important fixes were needed, and it was too match for patches to handle, hope you don't mind if I also added something tasty in this build 🍦





Size: 713.0 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Fairy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Fairy Princess

ːswirliesː Spritz NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Spritz, the sprite, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Added 2 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Reela (Mech Repairs) and Christine (Rattesein Manager)

ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Living Ghost, Living Skeleton, and Rock Golem Princess

ːswirliesː Added rooms in Faun's Tavern for DLC content

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed constant skill swaps if the party leader has more than one

ːswirliesː Many adjustments done to the HolstaurP milking minigame

ːswirliesː Fixed immediate sneak fails in some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed mermaids something not interrupting sieges when the defending Reign gets conquered by somebody else

ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell from being usable on Goo Slimes and Larva Moths

ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess' battlesuit mask misplacing

ːswirliesː Fixed field troops messages issues