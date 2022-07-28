v0.19.07 Early Access 🍦🍦🍦

Some important fixes were needed, and it was too match for patches to handle, hope you don't mind if I also added something tasty in this build 🍦
Size: 713.0 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Fairy Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Fairy Princess
ːswirliesː Spritz NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Spritz, the sprite, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Added 2 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Reela (Mech Repairs) and Christine (Rattesein Manager)
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for Living Ghost, Living Skeleton, and Rock Golem Princess
ːswirliesː Added rooms in Faun's Tavern for DLC content
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed constant skill swaps if the party leader has more than one
ːswirliesː Many adjustments done to the HolstaurP milking minigame
ːswirliesː Fixed immediate sneak fails in some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed mermaids something not interrupting sieges when the defending Reign gets conquered by somebody else
ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell from being usable on Goo Slimes and Larva Moths
ːswirliesː Fixed Cat Princess' battlesuit mask misplacing
ːswirliesː Fixed field troops messages issues
Changed depots in beta branch