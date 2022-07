Share · View all patches · Build 9209125 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Edessa: School of Wizardry gets its first update!

In this update we've added the following:

ACHIEVEMENTS

Now you can get up to six different achievements from playing Edessa: School of Wizardry. These are as follows:

Hidden

Hidden

Rock To Pebbles

House Cleaning

De-evilization

Hidden

You will need to find the 'Hidden' achievements by yourself!

BUG FIXES