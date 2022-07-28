Update, Version 20220728

English

The priest's bedroom is now isolated from the rest part of the priest's house. That means you can rest in there as long as no hostiles are directly present in this room. (Previously the safe-check is against the whole map.)

All soda items no longer send you back to the map to tell you that you just received an empty can, instead, you will stay in the item menu after using them.

The change includes sodas you get from anomaly UPEI2195. But, as the sodas from UPEI2195 are procedurally generated, the change does not apply to all old sodas generated previous to this version.

The same applies to all cola items. (Cola gives bottles instead of cans.)

The same applies to bottled alcoholic drinks.

The same applies to dirty water and chocolates. (They have scripted effects. Previously, they will return the player back to the map to execute those effects.)

The same applies to Fertilizers. (Procedurally generated. Thus, the change does not apply to old fertilizers generated previous to this version.)

The same applies to the Lost Wallets. (Again, they are procedurally generated items. Those generated in the previous version are unaffected)

Also, a bit generate code optimization for the Lost Wallets.

Getting mouse position can now take a parameter to bypass the disable of the mouse. To make the code more readable, the parameters are sent in as an array of strings. (In old times, people use enum and bits to save memory usage.)

Fixed a bug that when the mouse is disabled, the keyboard and controller can no longer aim enemy when firing a gun. (Thanks to PSK's video on Youtube: )

Fixed an input bug when a player presses down the left mouse button while also clicking on the disable-mouse hotkey.

Fixed a display issue when a life skill book is refunded because of unable to use on a character. Previously, the item window displays the number of the book you have incorrectly in such cases. You can now even see the item window displays the refund process. :)

简体中文

王后镇牧师的小屋中的牧师的卧室现在和该区域其它区域相互分割。只需要确保该房间内没有敌意实体，你就能在里面休息。（此前是对于整个地图的安全检测。）

所有的苏打水不再会在使用后把你送回地图告诉你获得了一个空罐子，而是会让你留在物品使用界面。

这个变化同样适用于从异常UPEI2195那里获得的苏打水。但是，由于UPEI2195那里的苏打水是动态生成的。因此，这个改变不会适用于这个版本之前已经从UPEI2195那里产生的苏打水。

上述变化对所有可乐同样适用。（可乐给的是瓶子而不是罐子。）

上述变化对瓶装酒精饮料同样适用。

上述变化对脏水和巧克力同样适用。（这些物品有脚本效果，此前的流程中它们会使玩家回到地图上运行脚本效果。）

上述变化对化肥同样适用。（由于是动态生成物品。改动是只适用于新生成的化肥。）

上述变化对遗失的钱包同样使用。（同样因为是动态生成物品。不影响此前版本中已经生成的那些。）

同时，对遗失的钱包进行了一些生成代码的优化。

获得鼠标当前位置的函数现在可以接受参数来无视当前鼠标已经禁用的状态。为了让代码阅读起来更方便，这些参数是一个字符串数组传递的。（在古老的年代，人类使用枚举类型和位来节约内存。）

修复了当鼠标被关闭后，在战斗中开枪射击时键盘也无法移动准星的BUG。（感谢PSK在Youtube上的影片： ）

修复了一个在玩家按下鼠标左键同时关闭鼠标会导致的输入相关的Bug。

修复了当生活技能书对某个角色无法使用而被重新放回队伍物品栏时的显示错误。此前，在这种情况下，物品窗口中持有的书本数量显示不正确。你现在甚至可以看到物品窗口显示使用无效后放回物品栏的过程的细节。:)