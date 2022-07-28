We hear you

After taking a hard look at the current state of Atria and community feedback we have decided to drop the price to $2. These price changes have been submitted and should be approved within the next 2-3 days. Those interested in supporting Atria will not be asked for donations but instead asked to play the game and report any bugs directly via our email or through direct messages. Development will not slow down with weekly updates adding new content and bug fixes. Check out our Twitter page to keep up with what we are up to.