Improvements to the server disconnect issues and minor fixes.

248: Early Access 0.12.85 - July 28, 2022 9:15 AM EST

• Improved the disconnect issue. It should be much less of an issue, now. Let me know if I'm wrong again.

• Fixed a bug that made scrolls appear twice at the apothecary. 🙄

• Average ping indicator is now more accurate. 🤣

247: Early Access 0.12.84 - July 28, 2022 9:15 AM EST

• Made some adjustments to prevent disconnects.

• The disconnection screen is now localized.