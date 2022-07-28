Improvements to the server disconnect issues and minor fixes.

248: Early Access 0.12.85 - July 28, 2022 9:15 AM EST
• Improved the disconnect issue. It should be much less of an issue, now. Let me know if I'm wrong again.
• Fixed a bug that made scrolls appear twice at the apothecary. 🙄
• Average ping indicator is now more accurate. 🤣
247: Early Access 0.12.84 - July 28, 2022 9:15 AM EST
• Made some adjustments to prevent disconnects.
• The disconnection screen is now localized.
