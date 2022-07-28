 Skip to content

Futa University update for 28 July 2022

Update 1.4.2.1 - Balance + Fixes

​Based on player feedback we've re-balanced the game and fixed a few bugs. Notable changes are:

  • Improved tutorial that's both shorter and explains some core mechanics immediately.
  • Added & explained option how to skip dialogue.
  • Adjusted number of bombs to make earlier levels easier.
  • Adjusted skills in earlier locations for easier progression.
  • Increase the amount of turns player gets from matching Hourglass tokens.
  • Fix bugs that would sometimes cause some sprites to disappear.

These changes should hopefully make it easier for newer players, without making the game too easy for match 3 veterans.

If you run into any issues please let us know! We value feedback and want our players to enjoy the games.

