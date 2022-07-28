Update 1.4.2.1 - Balance + Fixes

​Based on player feedback we've re-balanced the game and fixed a few bugs. Notable changes are:

Improved tutorial that's both shorter and explains some core mechanics immediately.

Added & explained option how to skip dialogue.

Adjusted number of bombs to make earlier levels easier.

Adjusted skills in earlier locations for easier progression.

Increase the amount of turns player gets from matching Hourglass tokens.

Fix bugs that would sometimes cause some sprites to disappear.

These changes should hopefully make it easier for newer players, without making the game too easy for match 3 veterans.

If you run into any issues please let us know! We value feedback and want our players to enjoy the games.