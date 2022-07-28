Update 1.4.2.1 - Balance + Fixes

Based on player feedback we've re-balanced the game and fixed a few bugs. Notable changes are:
- Improved tutorial that's both shorter and explains some core mechanics immediately.
- Added & explained option how to skip dialogue.
- Adjusted number of bombs to make earlier levels easier.
- Adjusted skills in earlier locations for easier progression.
- Increase the amount of turns player gets from matching Hourglass tokens.
- Fix bugs that would sometimes cause some sprites to disappear.
These changes should hopefully make it easier for newer players, without making the game too easy for match 3 veterans.
If you run into any issues please let us know! We value feedback and want our players to enjoy the games.
Changed files in this update