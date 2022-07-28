 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 28 July 2022

Run Types Hotfix 3

Backpack Hero update for 28 July 2022

Run Types Hotfix 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Moved all new content to the default branch. This is the first update to the default branch in a while.
Adaptive mode will not destroy gold, manastones, or CR-8's core

Bug Fixes:
Updated fonts - especially for Korean

