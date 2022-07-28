 Skip to content

Alone Again update for 28 July 2022

Update 1/2: AI Test.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are having trouble fixing AI (artificial intelligence of MOBS), which is still in testing period and we would like to know how the public experience is when dealing with them, so the update was divided into two steps to measure effectiveness of the changes.

Patch notes:

  • General game sound adjustments.
  • Audio sync.
  • Improved visual effects.
  • Improved cinematics.
  • New cinematics.
  • New jumpscares.
  • Bug fix.
  • New objects added.
  • Defective objects removed.
  • Remake on MOBS AI (in testing period).
  • Remake in the movement of MOBS (in testing period).
  • Improved interface look.
  • Improved interface functionality.
  • Punctual subtitles in the English version.
  • MOBS sound adjustments.

