Weekly Update 327: Return of the Castling

Greetings, Warriors!

A new update is live! It always brings tweaks to the various systems, enchanting your game experience, bringing some gameplay improvements, and fixing reported bugs. You are receiving a new minigame for progress bars, dedicated to farming and crafting, adding some more active layers to those activities.

You also can feast your eyes with a fully renewed Coat of Arms Editor, many new animations on playable characters and emotes for them!

On top of that, we’re introducing some balance improvements, such as tweaking the experience gain ratio, Siege Events continuations, and possibilities of nation change in the game. Check the details below and see you in the game!

The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. ALEMAN, tomfrana, 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓁, and Kromkel – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.7 Beta

New minigame for progress bars

Have you ever wanted to shorten the progress bars of various activities in the game? Now you can! Crafting and farming progress bars now have a minigame to shorten their timers by actively participating.

Minigames are tools that have a positive impact on various aspects of the game, for example, they increase the feeling of being rewarded for your efforts, and give bonuses for more active gameplay. It is also a great help to train your reaction time and muscle memory, which is useful in combat. This is why you could find some similarities between combat and recently introduced minigames of fishing and mount taming.

How does the new minigame work?

After starting an interaction or crafting action, you will see a bar with a hovering indicator above the progress bar. The indicator will move from left to right, moving through the separated highlighted area. When the hovering indicator is over this area, press the interaction button (default [E]), and the time of the interaction will be shortened. The highlight zone can change its placement and size. Each press of the interaction button costs 100 stamina, and the correct ones will speed up the indicator movement. Please note, that this minigame only affects the time to craft, not the quality of the item created.

On the occasion of adding a new minigame here, we are balancing the timers of farming and crafting interactions. Most timers were not extended more than one second. Only queued, multiple crafting actions may feel slightly longer.

Crafting – each proper minigame click reduces total time by 20%:

– materials, 3 seconds interaction time

– foods and alchemy, 5 seconds interaction time

– weapons and armors of tier 3 or lower, 10 seconds interaction time

– weapons and armors of tier 4, 15 seconds interaction time

– weapons and armors of tier 4.5, 20 seconds interaction time

– weapons and armors of tier 5, 25 seconds interaction time

Farming: each proper minigame click reduces total time by 25%:

– Planting crops. Increased the interaction time from 3s to 5s

– Watering crops, 5 seconds interaction time

– Fertilizing crops, 5 seconds interaction time

– Gathering mushrooms, 3 seconds interaction time

– Gathering crops, timer depends on tool gathering multiplayer

– Gathering wild herbs, timer depends on tool gathering multiplayer

Other interactions: each proper minigame click reduces total time by 25%:

– Gathering water from a well, 3 seconds interaction time

– Reading treasure maps

– Gathering beehives. We changed the gathering type from 2x2s to 1x5s interaction

– Gathering clay. We changed the gathering type from 4x3s to 1x15s interaction

– Use a water/fertilizer bucket. Increased the interaction time from 3s to 5s

– Upgrade location, 10 seconds interaction time

New animations

Our company acquired a professional mocap suit! Thanks to that we can make the world of Gloria Victis more alive and immersive. It is nice to have such a possibility in-house as most of the animations on the market are relatively modern, so it is better to record them from scratch with our setting and lore in mind. We started with easier animations, as we are slowly learning how to use the new tools and create a proper workflow. As we have to drag all the NPCs across the map to their new spawn points in replaced capital cities and questing areas, we are holding on to adding more animations to them on the current global servers, as it would be doubling the work. So, you can expect cities that will feel more lively along with the refreshed world map in the second half of August. There are over 100 animations already recorded and pushed on production for further processing.

But we are not leaving you empty-handed today! We were able to add a lot of new interaction animations and emotes to playable characters!

You can find new taunts, facepalms, bow downs and greetings in the emotes selection wheel. You will see new animations when you will be bandaging yourself or allies, reviving players, eating, drinking, calling horses, extinguishing a fire, or capturing a flag. There are also new idle animations for the drunken state, a few versions of sitting, and on top of that – we have improved the animation mixing and all should be more fluid now!

Tweaking the experience gain ratio

As you know, leveling in Gloria Victis is quite fast, as we want players to reach the endgame quickly and participate in the game's core features. Yet after observing the speed and ways to gain levels in the game, it became visible, that it should be toned down a little.

We noted some issues with the arena system, where players were able to join an arena duel basically naked, lose the fight quickly and still receive a lot of experience. It was not only kind of an exploit, but also reduced the fun and worth of the other contestants' efforts. From now on, experience from Arena duels is based on the time spent in the arena, and the gap between experience gained by the winner and loser is not too big if the duel was balanced and close.

We are also slightly reducing the experience gained in raids (Ragi/Sirius/Brandon, Catacombs, Sea Wraiths, Sorcerer’s Towers, Volcano, Frontier Pass), as it allowed very fast exping, but in the end, could lead to reaching the top level too fast, and it was unhealthy, especially for new players, who could lose one of the game goals quickly and find himself a little lost in the world before he learned combat and the territory control systems.

The last thing that we are addressing is experience from building locations: while upgrading buildings, the event was a significant part - whether it was a part of the Wall on level 1 or Keep to level 6, the event always gave the same amount of experience. From now on, donating materials to scaffoldings is boosted and will give two times more experience, and more for each upgrade level, but event exp was significantly reduced. This way, the reward will be much more proper and linked to the effort put into building and upgrading locations.

Nation Change Scrolls

Nation Change Scrolls were removed from the game in the past because of their impact on servers' balance and community. And yes, it helped us to balance the servers in the short run, but new issues emerged soon after. Tweaking the underdog system was too little to limit or block exploiting the nation change system. Sadly the situation started creating pressure on our players, which resulted in taking a break from the game and encouraging others to follow, sometimes trying to get Underdog status this way, so their friends could change the nation". We do not want players to feel trapped in the nation, especially in situations where guild or friends of a player transferred to Underdog nation, and someone was left due to inactivity or simply missing the opportunity.

So, okay - we are making a test, and we're bringing the nation change scrolls back in slightly changed form. Restoring them should help the world to shuffle and settle before the official release. There are some circumstances that are allowing us again to test such a feature. For example, guilds are not losing donated Nation Points when a player leaves a guild, so this will not have a negative impact on the guild's morale and position in server ranking.

You can acquire a Nation Change Scroll from the Supporter Shop for 2000 Ambers or 39 000 Contribution Points at the Glory Quartermaster. The Scroll can also be listed for gold at the Auction House, so there is also a way to buy them with a basic coin.

We are keeping the existing rules and adding the new ones regarding the Nation Change Scrolls:

You can change the nation once before you reach 70 lvl with any of your characters on the account from the character selection screen. (It means one per account, not per character) After that milestone, there are three ways to change your nation in the game:

Remove all characters from your account to be able to pick a new nation. Use a dedicated NPC that spawns when another nation on the server receives a long-term underdog status. This NPC allows transferring to long-term underdog nations for free.

OR Use a Nation Change Scroll, allowing players to move freely to any nation that is not dominant on the server.

Important notes:

– Items and gold stored in the depot are account-wide and are not lost when changing nations.

– All nation changes and main server changes trigger cooldowns on nation change and main server change.

– Changing the main server set proper cooldowns on nation change and main server change.

– Balance status data that is allowing or preventing transfer to a given nation. Check the Nation Change Card tooltip for exact information on which nations are currently available as a destination. This info is tied to data from the account's main server.

– It is possible to move between nations with Underdog status.

– It is not possible to move to the dominant nation (the strongest one – when the other two nations have Underdog status).

– Known issue: To move to another nation please fully restart the game after using the Nation Change Card. The change nation button will be available on the character selection screen. Moving to the character selection screen will not refresh the status of available nation change points.

The switching nation with a Guild:

Guilds no longer lose donated Nation Points when members leave them, so members should transfer using the available methods to change nations (delete characters/NPC/SCROLL).

The guild leader can ask us to help transfer his account along with the guild to another nation with a few restrictions:

– Mercenary Recruiter must be present on the server, allowing transfer to the desired nation, or the leader has a Nation Change Scroll and the destination nation is not marked as dominant.

– The leader has to be the only member of the guild.

– Leader's characters on the account cannot be in any other guild.

– The Guild cannot have any provinces.

We are working on an automated system that will allow guild leaders to transfer their accounts along with the guild if the conditions above are met, so it will not require our help to transfer guilds between nations in the future.

We hope you will be happy to have more freedom once again and restoring this feature will be warmly welcomed

Quality of Life

New Coat of Arms Editor

With a redesigned, convenient, clear, and intuitive editor, it will be a pleasure to design and admire your own creations of personal and guild heraldry. We have combined the old three-separated windows editor into a single, easy-to-use system, with graphical and technical upgrades. From now on, you can preview your designs on heraldry emblems, shield models of various shapes, and the flag banner. We have also added the most-wanted “undo-redo” functionality, which allows the system to remember the last 15 changes that you can navigate between by clicking back and forward. We are planning to continue work on this system later when we will polish the Interface after replacing all game windows with the new ones.

Siege Events tweaks

There were a few issues with Siege Events that required attention:

We are correcting wrong assumptions, causing the events to count their start timers from a fresh event timer (around 25 minutes), which resulted in event continuations not working properly. From now on, if the Siege Event is finished before 5 minutes to its end, the time left will be transferred to the continuation event, and an additional 5 minutes will be added to the timer.

We are adding continuation to three-way siege events. Earlier, when any nation capped the flag in just 3 minutes after the event started, a continuation event would not happen and everyone would be disappointed. From now on, in such cases, we start the continuation of this event, just by starting the event in the same location, but with a new defender, who just captured a flag. Additional 5 minutes are added to the event timer.

Lastly, when we had one nation that was a defender in a siege event that was much stronger and would push out attackers, we changed the Defense event to Attack or Linkwar event, adding 10 minutes to the timer. This time was too long and sometimes resulted in infinite siege events. As we would like to standardize all siege continuation cases, we are changing this added time from 10 to 5 minutes.

Other improvements

– Added confirmation window on Return to the character selection menu.

– Tweaked the big battering ram colliders so the player can get the right position to drive it without snaps and teleporting.

– Added input field in character development experience conversion window.

– From now on, NPCs won't walk underwater.

Fixes

– Fixed the issue where handicap limits in events were incorrectly blocking players' registration.

Handicaps should limit players only in certain cases:

If the nation is the underdog If a nation attacks its native castle (mids attacking Waterford/Blackrock) In the nation fight on the native non-loot zone (Dundrum fort for midland)

However, the bug was limiting players in additional few cases that were not in the design. It created many cases when forces were unbalanced in terms of numbers, especially when link-war took place at two native locations of one nation (Dimar - Scarsdale). The fix should reduce cases when forces are unequal without reason. Remember, that there are other systems that may limit players in events, for example, limiting defenders if there are not enough attackers. And thank you for your reports that helped us to find the source of that problem!

– Fixed an edge case in Fabia’s dialogue, preventing players from completing the quest.

– Fixed edge case issue where arrow particle trail was not turning off if arrow collided on the very first rendering frame on the client side

– Fixed a bug where crafting was continued after the next progressbar (i.e. interaction with something)

– Fixed Bear’s animations, and adjusted their attack speed.

– Fixed an issue making it possible to gain incorrect bonuses to deactivation points on servers other than the main one.

Community Breakdown

Every two weeks, we’re rewarding active content creators who spread the word about Gloria Victis, so we have some new videos to share with you! Click the links, subscribe to the channels of those awesome people, and leave some love in the comments!

Wintar created an awesome guide to the game, covering the basics:



Sonny once again delighted us with his neat and clear guides for various branches of the game economy. This time it is forestry and mining:



Boba recorded nice gameplay from the Valley of Death tournament, showing his combat skills:



Guys, reach Daimon via Discord to get your 2000 Ambers!

#gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis are becoming even more visible thanks to your help and contributions. Be sure to use them in your video descriptions, and share with us your creations on our official Discord.

Thank you for reading to the end, and see you on the battlefield!