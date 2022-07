As per request, we finally have Steam Achievements! There should be 23 of them, covering the basic trophies, plus a little extra. You can also get achievements for how many points you make in Career.

This is a first step in Steam API integration, I am planning to implement more things related to Steam in the future. The game should detect your current progress and give you overdue trophies, so your progress isn't lost. Hope you like this one!

-Wassim