Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 28 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.3.2]

Share · View all patches · Build 9208577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : Start All/ Claim All buttons in Expedition tab
Added : A confirm popup when you are going to cancel a quest
Added : A confirm popup when you are going to enter a dungeon
Added : Hero name in Required Ability of equipment tooltip (It's useful to let you know current "Easy Access" hero)
Added : A lot of Chinese texts
Fixed : You couldn't remove Alchemy Super Queue by hitting Shift+Q key
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
