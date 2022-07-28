Added : Start All/ Claim All buttons in Expedition tab
Added : A confirm popup when you are going to cancel a quest
Added : A confirm popup when you are going to enter a dungeon
Added : Hero name in Required Ability of equipment tooltip (It's useful to let you know current "Easy Access" hero)
Added : A lot of Chinese texts
Fixed : You couldn't remove Alchemy Super Queue by hitting Shift+Q key
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 28 July 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.3.2]
