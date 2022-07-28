Succubus Shamanic Update

Hello Martyrs!

Summer is in full swing, and the mood is good, so we've decided to spice things up with a free update featuring brand new content for Succubus!

The Shamanic Update will enrich several of our levels with a new, MENACING opponent - the Satyr - a mighty demon who summons nasty creatures to fight unwanted intruders such as Vydija :D

But that's not all!

The Shamanic Update additionally includes:

a brand new whip variation;

a new Looped Dream scene;

Bugfixing; (patch notes below)

Check out for yourself on which levels you will come across our fresh adversary. The update is available to everyone for free right now!

Patch notes:

General Changes:

Powers available in the Latex of Love armor again display correctly

Numerous adjustments have been made to beach bodypaint textures

Super Succubus armor will no longer mess up bodypaints

We have decided to slightly nerf the Abomination on lower difficulty levels so that new players do not find the ugly monster too much of a challenge

Vydija's Cave:

The scarlet mist present on some variations of the decorations will no longer materialize in front of your eyes

Changes regarding the appearance of Vydija's body will no longer raise the volume of the game

The Martyr from our summer set will no longer interfere with the shrine present in the Orgy decorations

We have adjusted the censorship of some elements in Vydija's Cave

IT HAPPENED! From today you will never again trip over the Spider present in the area, as we have disabled the annoying collision for every single one of them. Hurray!

A bug regarding Agretha's interaction with many of the decor elements has been fixed - her face should no longer melt like ice cream left in the sun

We have a lot of fans of our 'Looped Dreams' here, so we've fixed some transitions between animations specifically for them so they don't ruin the atmosphere ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

We have removed the annoying blockage present in the corridor after selecting the summer decorations

The Martyr in the stairwell was asked to change his seat and rest his body's weight on something more material

If you've seen blood flowing through the air in Kethar's chamber before, then you won't see it again; no thanks needed

Mountain of Pleasure:

We had a slight problem with twitching martyrs, which skeletons have made into shooting targets. Currently, they should behave normally after being hit 'mistakenly' with a fireball

We fixed the collision of rocks in the arena at the end of the level

Those curious about the design of our levels will be pleased to know that the collision trap present at our famous 'turkey' will no longer block you

The mountain got some affection from us, and from now on, several unnecessary walls blocking the way for players have been removed

The teeth adorning the wall of one of our tunnels will no longer change shape when you approach them

Arena of Sacred Blood:

We have improved the placement of the palm trees in the summer decor of the level; we do not want our plants to levitate joyfully in the air

The Great Kali:

Turning off the 'Abortion Minigames' will no longer cause unwanted character collisions dedicated to the two-level variants

Forgotten Lair:

We gently pointed out the way to a lost Martyr because of whom some players could not complete the arena challenge

If once again, you wish to lock yourself in one of the holes in the arena with the statues, I must sadden you, but we have effectively blocked access to some of them

Forest of Flesh:

One of the stone ribs present on the path to the chapel with the hammer will begin to resist you if you once again wish to unite with it as one being (｡+･`ω･´)

Kethar Workshop:

No more tripping over the body lying on the stairs blocking the way in the Forge

Vortex Temple:

The lost black object visible from the check-point terrace will no longer spoil the landscape for you

There was a small tentacle hiding in the wall on that level; we felt sorry for it and took it to its new home. Hopefully, it will be happier there :3

We have also improved the performance on the level near the bone church; we hope this will make it easier for you to fight the Amazons

Brighlight of the Forest:

The tentacle hanging in the air on the opening cutscene will no longer bother you with its whizzing;

We have corrected the collision of the fleshy arch so that it is no longer possible to look inside it again

The upper area of the arena has been separated from the players so that they don't accidentally get off the map

We corrected the collision of several stones present on the path to the temple

If you were previously unable to complete the level because of the Czort blocking himself in one of the chambers of the temple, he too has already been dealt with :D

So yeah... there is still a lot of work ahead. We're aware of many things that could use some fine-tuning, but we're on track to get everything done. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the new free content.

We are counting on the wicked Satyr getting a juicy BONK on the head from you, even more than once (◐ω◑ ).

Stay safe, drink plenty of water, and good luck with your hunts!