东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Vitality of Imagination update for 28 July 2022

v1.3.2 update released

v1.3.2 update released

28 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some little changes

  • update: Updated game engine, fixed some bugs.
  • fixed: Advanced Display Settings add a new Rendering Frequency option, sacrificing the "screen" refresh rate in exchange for a stable frame rate.
  • adjust: improve the sharpness of some bullets in StageEx Boss SpellCard 9.
  • adjust: several fade-in effect of bullets.
  • fixed: a spelling mistake on the title scene.
  • adjust: slightly changed several renders and special effects.

We have specially processed these modifications so that the replays can be played as normal without rollback to previous versions.

