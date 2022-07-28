v1.3.2 update released

Just some little changes
- update: Updated game engine, fixed some bugs.
- fixed: Advanced Display Settings add a new Rendering Frequency option, sacrificing the "screen" refresh rate in exchange for a stable frame rate.
- adjust: improve the sharpness of some bullets in StageEx Boss SpellCard 9.
- adjust: several fade-in effect of bullets.
- fixed: a spelling mistake on the title scene.
- adjust: slightly changed several renders and special effects.
We have specially processed these modifications so that the replays can be played as normal without rollback to previous versions.
Changed files in this update