v1.3.2 update released

Build 9208458 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 14:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Just some little changes

update: Updated game engine, fixed some bugs.

fixed: Advanced Display Settings add a new Rendering Frequency option, sacrificing the "screen" refresh rate in exchange for a stable frame rate.

adjust: improve the sharpness of some bullets in StageEx Boss SpellCard 9.

adjust: several fade-in effect of bullets.

fixed: a spelling mistake on the title scene.

adjust: slightly changed several renders and special effects.

We have specially processed these modifications so that the replays can be played as normal without rollback to previous versions.