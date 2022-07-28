4th Generation Warfare, game release today!

The Eversim team is happy to announce the release of 4th Generation Warfare.

The Early Access phase, initiated in 2020, has allowed us to make many improvements with the help of the community players. For this event, we have renewed the game Steam page with updated description and a new trailer video.

Here is the list of the main additions and improvements completed during the Early Acess phase:

Main additions:

• Networked game mode

The game works in competitive or collaborative mode. The competing teams are composed of several players who can share the management of one or more countries. For example, in a team, one player can manage the military forces, another the espionage and diplomacy, a third the police forces and national politics. At any time, the players of the team can freely transfer characters to each other.

• Real-time game mode

The addition of this mode has greatly simplified the flow of the characters' actions: each character can do the actions he wants, when he wants, with the only constraint being the duration of the action. At any time, the player can pause or speed up the game time. The real time mode is particularly interesting for solo games, making them more dynamic and intuitive. The turn-based mode remains the most suitable for network play.

• Sandbox mode

To practice and experiment all possible strategies of the game.

• Dynamic player help

This panel helps players to manage urgent events in progress, and to follow each step of their resolution. It also suggests new strategies for the available characters.

• Additional playable characters

It is now possible to control certain characters in the opponent's country from the start. For example, playing a journalist abroad who can stir up protest against his own government.

• Achievements

• More language versions: Chinese, Italian, Russian. And soon coming Korean.

Main improvements:

• Simplification of some actions, such as the "Pick up / drop off an object" action, which will no longer consume an action count, nor a turn. Also, it is now possible to send an item "by post" to a character, even abroad, but with a risk of being intercepted, especially in customs....

• automatic repetition option for some actions: for example, it is now possible to ask a police investigator to analyze several crime scenes in succession with a single action.

• adjustments and corrections of the wargame's operation: in particular, the range of movement of military units has been reduced, as well as their level of attack power to avoid too quick military victories. Also, adjustments to the interception zones of the units have been implemented, allowing a strategy of deployment on the front lines.

• trade contracts have been made more readable and show their changes in case of renegotiation. In addition, the player now has the opportunity to keep his trading partners when they are about to accept a more advantageous trade proposal from a competitor. He can then agree to match new prices or quantities.

• optimization of the AI calculation speed and framerate, switch to 64bits

• visual improvements: new character animations, destruction of buildings or vehicles, special effects or particles, new faces, icon touch-ups

• bug fixes and gameplay adjustments (several hundred points over the entire Early Access period)

The release of the Early Access phase does not mean the end of the improvements or the deepening of the game and new updates will take place regularly. We are also working on the development of several DLCs, including the addition of new specific character classes such as 'Mercenaries', 'Arms Traffickers', 'White and Black Hat Hackers', 'Rebel Groups',... which will be released in the coming months.

4GW takes place in the context of an extremely large open world, which gives us the opportunity to add a lot of new content in the future and make it a unique game.

We would like to thank the gaming community and especially the beta testers for their collaboration in improving this game.

The 4GW development team