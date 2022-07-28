First patch, addressing feedback

Small changes after being surprised but not traumatized by seeing people streaming the game.

Added pause menu in the level selection screen; you can press ESC now after completing a level to change the options or close the game.

Added a locked door at the end of the secret passage in 1.18. People kept accessing it from the endpoint instead of the start, and while it's lovely to see alternative solutions to my puzzles it usually ended up in people getting killed by a cannon just around the corner designed to be telegraphed from the opposite direction, resulting in "oook screw this" levels of frustration.

Simplified level 2.16. I saw a streamer breezing through the first world just to get stuck there for 10 minutes, not the challenge I was looking for.

Added an accessibility option to the config file to allow players to disable the mouse capturing (e.g. to support MHOOK, see https://steamcommunity.com/app/1992020/discussions/0/3464975177698168172/ for instructions). I plan to add an accessibility menu in the future.

Ok maybe just a small trauma from the fact that a few people inadvertently skipped the dialogue you get after beating the first boss - it takes longer for it to start than it takes for an average player to run to the exit door. I'll fix that at a later time, it's not game breaking and it requires more work than expected to stop the player there.