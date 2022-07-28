A new event has started in the world of the Sphere — "Crucible trial"!

Challenge a powerful creature to earn its respect and get amazing items!

While the event is running, you will be able to find members of the Crucible Trials Brotherhood who will test your strength and help you defeat the Smith of the Gods. You can start the quest chain in Cinderkrag if you fight on the side of the human kingdom or in the Hellsong Tavern if you represent the demon host.

By completing daily quests, you can get crucible coins and spend them to buy decorations, a rank, or unique armor with new unusual properties:

Armor of Exhaustion - rare, inlay slots: red, yellow, 4 colorless. 6% chance for the attacker to receive a 5% reduction in incoming healing for 12s. The effect can stack up to 5 times.

Glimmer Armor - Rare, Inlay Slots: Red, Yellow, 4 Colorless. The attacker has a 7% chance to be blinded and has a 10% miss chance for 8s. The effect can stack up to 5 times.

The title of "Resistant" - increases endurance by 3%, physical and magical defense by 1.5%

Consumable "Shield of the Brotherhood of Aspirants" - when used, creates a magical shield equal to 20% of the maximum health, which lasts for 30s.

Coins can be spent at the Brotherhood Quartermaster located in the same settlements, and additional coins can be obtained from the GXP Shop.

Good luck!