MaDevil update for 28 July 2022

Update 1.0.9

28 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Skill: "Stun and Done"

I removed the useless "Prayer" Skill from the center of the skilltree. "Faith Healing" is now the first skill of the skilltree. In place of "Faith Healing" you can now find the new skill "Stun and Done", which enables you to do extra damage to stunned or rooted enemies.

Bugfixes and Changes

  • Improved some of the Skill menu UI
  • Removed Ingredient buttons from Inventory as this was confusing, you can now only craft by dragging (or pressing A, if you play with a gamepad)
  • Changed some faulty translations in the english language file
  • Fixed a bug where you could get unlimited XP from outlooks
  • Fixed some collision bugs

Changed files in this update

