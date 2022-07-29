v1.5.6 - The Body Armour Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this update, we add 4 new outfits: light, medium and heavy body armour, and bomb disposal. If you have the Weapons DLC enabled, these outfits give additional ballistic protection from small calibre rounds, or in the case of the bomb disposal outfit, explosions!

Many players have been asking for Weapons DLC updates, and we are really excited to bring this new update. Even if you don't have the DLC, these new outfits are still available with cosmetic only function.

We are also adding several important bug fixes and improvements, please see the patch notes below for full details.

As always, we are continuing to work on more fixes and imrpovements, minor updates, and major updates! The next few minor updates will include new components and we will announce more soon!

We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on the new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.6

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - Functional Weapons Outfits (#7960 #3217)

In this update we have added 5 new outfits that protect the player against projectile and explosive damage at the expense of slowing down the player's movement speed.

Most of the new outfits include a helmet which will additionally reduce headshot damage.

Fix - Player now orients to the look direction when walking (using walk hotkey)

Fix - #10701 Audio settings tab sliders not applying correctly

Fix - #11200 Fix default weapons script breaking when failing to spawn a turret

Fix - Fix onButtonPress event interactions with instrument panel buttons

Fix - Updated several component descriptions that were using hard coded hotkeys in descriptions

Fix - #11642 Adjusted mounted end-effector raycast to begin within the component

Fix - #11676 Mesh issues between arctic airport and main island

Fix - #11717 Gyro now creates editor warning when electric is not connected

Fix - #11746 Speargun inventory spelling error

Fix - #11805 #11754 Leaks now occur for voxels that take more than 1 damage in a single instance