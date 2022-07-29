FACES OF PASSION

Raven's got the soul of an artist, and in this month's update it's time to explore that side of her



Inspired by Jack's sketches, Raven decides to find her own brush, and canvas.



She's also long been a videographer... is she ready to take the step into becoming a porn movie director? This starts the second half of Raven's Videographer route, which is planned to be one of the longer quest-lines in the game. Enjoying it? Let us know in the comments!



We've also added a new sketch scene for Cath and Gabby, and relaxation activities for Karen and Olga.

Volume 17 is now out. We do hope you'll enjoy the latest content.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust