 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradise Lust update for 29 July 2022

FACES OF PASSION

Share · View all patches · Build 9207702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Raven's got the soul of an artist, and in this month's update it's time to explore that side of her


Inspired by Jack's sketches, Raven decides to find her own brush, and canvas.


She's also long been a videographer... is she ready to take the step into becoming a porn movie director? This starts the second half of Raven's Videographer route, which is planned to be one of the longer quest-lines in the game. Enjoying it? Let us know in the comments!


We've also added a new sketch scene for Cath and Gabby, and relaxation activities for Karen and Olga.

Volume 17 is now out. We do hope you'll enjoy the latest content.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust

Changed files in this update

Depot 1427861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1427862
  • Loading history…
Depot 1427863
  • Loading history…
Depot 1427864
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link