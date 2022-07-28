EasyAntiCheat patch

Hi everyone i have recently pushed out a small patch that now includes EasyAntiCheat to ME_iON this has been one of my goals since the start of making my game as due to how data is stored within the game it was easy to modify, as my game is a online multiplayer its almost a requirement that some level of anti cheat is implemented. while player numbers a low right now its the best time to add anti cheat to my game - Leah (Lead Programmer for ME_iON)

