 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ME_iON update for 28 July 2022

EasyAntiCheat patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9207659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone i have recently pushed out a small patch that now includes EasyAntiCheat to ME_iON this has been one of my goals since the start of making my game as due to how data is stored within the game it was easy to modify, as my game is a online multiplayer its almost a requirement that some level of anti cheat is implemented. while player numbers a low right now its the best time to add anti cheat to my game - Leah (Lead Programmer for ME_iON)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link