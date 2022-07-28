SCUM - Patch 0.7.14.50435

Hey there everyone, happy Thursday! We have a big patch coming up! So check out the new stuff we have deployed to the island.

First up we are transferring to the final version of Unreal engine! This is a big deal for us and a milestone we worked on for a while now. Not only does it allows us more options on the backend end of things and more options to develop features, but it also has more optimized packet ending and streaming features in in it. But what does this mean to you, the player?

It means that you will see better performances on the game than before and it means you have more and better things to look forward to in the future.

PSA if you are still playing on Windows 7 OS like a dinosaur and the game won't boot up, please delete the Saved folder found at C:\Users\%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\SCUM\

We are adding a couple of new attachments for you. Let's start with some suppressors. Everyone love suppressors! Not only do they look cool, they also make you feel super tactical and make you think you shoot better with them equipped when in reality your aim is still the same.

This is a new collection of suppressors for the AWP and the AWM rifles.

Next up we have a new under-rail attachment for the M1911.

It can go on all versions of the 1911 and it allows you to attach flashlights to your handgun (and gives way to attach future attachments to it wink wink).

Fixed the issue with reloading the new bolt actions in prone position.

Fixed the issue where parts of the VHS wouldn't update their wear and tear while in ADS.

Fixed the bug where explosive traps would not activate when buried.

Fixed the bug where entering an event would disrupt logout process.

Fixed the bug where knocked out player could join an event.

Fixed some issues with the VHS-2 animations.

Fixed the bug where part of the compound bow would hang in air after login.

Fixed some visual issues with sight attachments.

Fixed the bug where player was unable to unload ammo from VHS-2 with a magazine loaded.

Fixed the bug where player could get indefinitely stuck if the boat they are driving got flipped.

Fixed the bug where Ratatat crossbow generated the same amount of noise as a rifle towards AI.

Fixed the bug where Phoenix Tears would not apply to bleeding injuries properly.

Added FSR2 support.

The buy button now refreshes automatically when adding money to inventory.

Carbon Hunter can now be zeroed up to 1000 meters.

GL kills now properly log in the killlogs.

Removed the hand drill from the spawn pool.

Adjusted the VHS-2 inventory size.

Tweaked the tooltip for "Picking World Locks" admin setting.

Adjusted several crafted ammo captions.

Adjusted headsack chopping recipe.

Adjusted Painkiller uses and weight.

Prisoners now spawn in air with their hands tied, they will automatically untie them after some time.