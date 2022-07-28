 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 28 July 2022

Walking on Islands (VR Only)

28 July 2022

Re-enables the ability to walk on the terrain of islands. This is for VR players only.

This only effects the terrain so you can't currently walk on rocks or dock areas. I'll add them shortly.

