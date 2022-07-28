POLITY - v1.2.1: Changelog

Changelog

[1.2.1] - 2022-07-28

Added

-Added new sounds: clicking on Buildings, Menu, Blender, Confirm sound for checkboxes, deleting, unlocked Buttons, Friendship request Accept/Decline/Add, Upgrading machines,

-Added new idle animations to the Sports Centre’s shop.

-Added the first animal to BD-2: A Bird.

-Added a new UI animation to Famous DJ Stand.

Improved

-Improved the Metro Station.

-Improved the look of upgraded machines.

-Improved the reliability of stages of trees in Farming.

-Improved the Animation tab by adding the checkbox for Run and Walk options.

Removed

-Removed the new NPC sound (For now).

-Removed the Facebook Login button.

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the sound conflict as a result of passing Focus Mode to Show on Map.

-Fixed the bug in the sound of Fast Travel.

-Fixed the bug in the correlation between the quest arrow and the quest sign on Country Map.

-Fixed the bug that occurred when the player expands the full Backpack.

-Fixed minor bugs in the Metro Station.

-Fixed minor bugs related to the dead state of trees.

-Fixed bugs in the scales of many UIs.

-Fixed the bug affecting the Map Clouds that is the UI Scale related.

-Fixed the bug in Messages on IDPhone.

-Fixed the bug in the Beehive.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on the Animation and Action system.

-Working on improving the current UIs.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.