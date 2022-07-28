POLITY - v1.2.1: Changelog

Changelog
[1.2.1] - 2022-07-28
Added
-Added new sounds: clicking on Buildings, Menu, Blender, Confirm sound for checkboxes, deleting, unlocked Buttons, Friendship request Accept/Decline/Add, Upgrading machines,
-Added new idle animations to the Sports Centre’s shop.
-Added the first animal to BD-2: A Bird.
-Added a new UI animation to Famous DJ Stand.
Improved
-Improved the Metro Station.
-Improved the look of upgraded machines.
-Improved the reliability of stages of trees in Farming.
-Improved the Animation tab by adding the checkbox for Run and Walk options.
Removed
-Removed the new NPC sound (For now).
-Removed the Facebook Login button.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the sound conflict as a result of passing Focus Mode to Show on Map.
-Fixed the bug in the sound of Fast Travel.
-Fixed the bug in the correlation between the quest arrow and the quest sign on Country Map.
-Fixed the bug that occurred when the player expands the full Backpack.
-Fixed minor bugs in the Metro Station.
-Fixed minor bugs related to the dead state of trees.
-Fixed bugs in the scales of many UIs.
-Fixed the bug affecting the Map Clouds that is the UI Scale related.
-Fixed the bug in Messages on IDPhone.
-Fixed the bug in the Beehive.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
Changed files in this update