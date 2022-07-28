Beta 1.2 out on unstable branch

Please note that save files from Beta 1.2 are not compatible with Beta 1.1, so if you think you want to go back to Beta 1.1, make sure you don't overwrite your save files in Beta 1.2. Beta 1.1 save files will work fine in Beta 1.2, but your digital distribution platform will be reset on load.
Click here to see how to join the Unstable branch.
Patch notes
Changes
- Overhauled digital distribution so all companies can open their own store and digital products have to be sold through them
- Digital distribution platforms now require software to be developed and maintained for them
- Player can make exclusivity offers to only sell a product in their store
- Separated digital distribution and manufacturing tasks into 2 windows
- Moved utility interface from finance window to its own window
- Overhauled main bottom button panel and added new Logistics category (Code mods can add their own buttons and categories as well)
- Added window to manage an assembler's component queue
- Added K to toggle max interaction distance visualization for selected furniture or furniture being built
- Bottom left info panel will now say when an employee is working on secondary tasks
- Rebalanced support ticket generation speed
- ISP cost reduced
- Added RelativeServer record to features for modding that multiplies/divides server requirements rather than adding up
- Added quit confirmation if last save was > 1 minute ago
- Increased number of rooms an employee will search for a fridge, from their desk, to put their lunch in, from 2 rooms to 3
- Assemblers will now throw out the least developed assemblies first when full, for chance to actually finish an assembly, in case player has balanced it wrong
- Added warning when product is too expensive and losing sales
- Tech levels will now lose revelancy more slowly to avoid products being outdated on release due to the update system
- Wall mounted furniture can now be placed right up against wall split if angle formed by walls is above 180 degrees
Fixes
- Force recompilation of code mods, due to breaking change in last update
- Fixed AI sometimes engaging in cross-holding, allowing for infinite money exploit
- Fixed rotation of corner tables when mirroring rooms
- Software updates didn't add new bugs due to bug
- Fixed tutorial videos not always playing
- Helicopter pads built from basement floor are now blocked by roads above
- Fixed collision issues when building furniture under roads or roads above furniture
- Fixed employees getting stuck on stairs when they had their pathing interrupted
- Fixed staff receiving company car benefit on hire
- Fixed features not being auto selected for sequels when new forced features have been unlocked for software
- Added way to break out of save loading screen on computers that are way below minimum requirements
- Fixed update ETA being wrong
Changed depots in dev branch