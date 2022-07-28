Beta 1.2 out on unstable branch

Please note that save files from Beta 1.2 are not compatible with Beta 1.1, so if you think you want to go back to Beta 1.1, make sure you don't overwrite your save files in Beta 1.2. Beta 1.1 save files will work fine in Beta 1.2, but your digital distribution platform will be reset on load.

Patch notes

Changes

Overhauled digital distribution so all companies can open their own store and digital products have to be sold through them

Digital distribution platforms now require software to be developed and maintained for them

Player can make exclusivity offers to only sell a product in their store

Separated digital distribution and manufacturing tasks into 2 windows

Moved utility interface from finance window to its own window

Overhauled main bottom button panel and added new Logistics category (Code mods can add their own buttons and categories as well)

Added window to manage an assembler's component queue

Added K to toggle max interaction distance visualization for selected furniture or furniture being built

Bottom left info panel will now say when an employee is working on secondary tasks

Rebalanced support ticket generation speed

ISP cost reduced

Added RelativeServer record to features for modding that multiplies/divides server requirements rather than adding up

Added quit confirmation if last save was > 1 minute ago

Increased number of rooms an employee will search for a fridge, from their desk, to put their lunch in, from 2 rooms to 3

Assemblers will now throw out the least developed assemblies first when full, for chance to actually finish an assembly, in case player has balanced it wrong

Added warning when product is too expensive and losing sales

Tech levels will now lose revelancy more slowly to avoid products being outdated on release due to the update system

Wall mounted furniture can now be placed right up against wall split if angle formed by walls is above 180 degrees

Fixes