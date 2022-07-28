0.8.0 UI update, direction glyphs changes, new sound effects and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9207220 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 10:39:22 UTC by Wendy



For the last 6 weeks, I have been working on improving the UI and various back-end changes. Most notable changes include:

Improved spell editing with a better UI, undo, redo buttons, unique glyph borders, and a bunch of glyph variations.

Changed how direction glyphs work. They no longer instantly set the direction but turn toward a target and can be stacked for faster turning. Nerfed homing glyph so that it isn’t a must-have in each build.

New sound effects thanks to Mestiez!

Changed and updated a bunch of libraries and the .NET version. So, expect some networking issues while I find all the new networking bugs.

This and many more balancing changes and bug fixes. Full changelog:

Added

Added UI animations.

Added different glyph borders for each glyph section.

Added glyph variations for splitting, delay, and nearby glyphs.

Added undo, redo, and clear buttons to the spell editor.

Added damage numbers.

Added a steam invite screen when hosting a lobby.

Added max frame rate setting.

Added 'last split direction' glyph.

Added 'click' audio when clicking a button.

Added an instant homing glyph.

Changes

Increased home map area size.

Mestiez (people playground dev) randomly redid most of the sound effects because he couldn’t stand the old ones and I hate audio. Big thanks!

Increased player health and decreased mana decay to allow for more interesting builds.

Nerfed fire effect damage duration.

Buffed orbs. Reduced explosion delay, increased speed, and now has 100% more explosion damage than spellshots (was 80%).

Increased size factor when calculating damage for a wizard. Max size wizard now takes 50% less damage while min size wizard takes 200% damage.

Made mana bar flashing when out of mana indicator clearer.

Direction glyph changes:

Changed direction glyphs to turn towards a target instead of instantly setting the rotation. Direction glyphs can be stacked for more accurate turning for a greater mana cost.

Changed split direction glyphs to set the direction of each tick after a split. It used to only set it once when split.

Changed how the 'rotate 90 deg' and wave glyph behave. They now modify the direction offset instead of the direction directly. Making it possible to combine them with other direction glyphs and stack them.

Expanded the leaderboard to show the top 50 players.

Renamed 'infinite loop glyph' to 'reset loop glyph' to better describe its function.

Locked the default builds so they can't be modified or deleted.

Renamed 'bracket end' glyph to 'close bracket' glyph.

Refactored all Steamworks code to use a different library.

Changed from steam sockets to steam messages API for improved netcode.

Migrated to .NET 7 preview version.

Bug fixes