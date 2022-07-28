 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 28 July 2022

Fish & Sharks!

View all patches · Build 9206870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update re-enables the fish & shark spawners in game. Performance hit should be minimal but please let me know if you think it has reduced frame rates,

It does take a little bit of time for the fish and sharks to spawn in but you should be able to find them fairly easily.

Sharks have reasonable A.I. and will try to swim around objects and will not venture into very shallow water. However, it is possible that they'll get it wrong occasionally!

Smaller fish have basic shoaling A.I. but can clip through terrain and objects. In very rough weather they can sometimes fly out of the water (sharks can also be effected by extreme sea conditions but to a lesser extent).

