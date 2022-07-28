Unlockable character added: Endora

She gave up her life as a maid and used the very tool she cleaned with to fly off into the sunset. Endora found meaning behind Vilmos’ cause and helps to defeat the defenders of the paper kingdom
Added Features:
- Weather effects can now have audio play along with them
- Achievements, the Gallery and overall progress in the game is denoted by progress text
- Pausing the game now displays the players levels
- Added a title theme
Tweaks:
- Decreased the Big Gnome character’s speed from 4 to 2
- Tutorial Island has been replaced with an in-game video
Fixed Bugs:
- The weather select option would occasionally not change the weather
Changed files in this update