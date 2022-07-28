Unlockable character added: Endora



She gave up her life as a maid and used the very tool she cleaned with to fly off into the sunset. Endora found meaning behind Vilmos’ cause and helps to defeat the defenders of the paper kingdom

Added Features:

Weather effects can now have audio play along with them

Achievements, the Gallery and overall progress in the game is denoted by progress text

Pausing the game now displays the players levels

Added a title theme

Tweaks:

Decreased the Big Gnome character’s speed from 4 to 2

Tutorial Island has been replaced with an in-game video

Fixed Bugs: