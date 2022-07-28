1.0.4 Update

Did you like the footstep -sounds? I absolutely hated them! Luckily they are no longer on the ToDo -list as, thanks to the push from the keen-eared players, they've been completely reworked!
Changes in 1.0.4:
- All surfaces have now proper foot step sounds. Both <REDACTED> and <REDACTED> sides have their own sounds.
- A hint pop-up appears if you've returned the <REDACTED>, but haven't moved the <REDACTED>.
- Collectible paintings on the walls now have frames, making them easier to spot.
Changed files in this update