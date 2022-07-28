 Skip to content

Witness of the Night update for 28 July 2022

Checkpoint HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 9206610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In one of the locations there is a problematic checkpoint...

I moved this checkpoint a little further away, also moved the monster away from checkpoint and reduced its radius of "aggression".

(more fixes are possible in the future)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024211
  • Loading history…
