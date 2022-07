Share · View all patches · Build 9206587 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing "DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!"

During the period, you can get up to 130-Draws from the “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” for free!

Big chance to aim for SSR Swimsuits! Do not miss this opportunity!

Event period

2022/7/28(Thu) After maintenance ~ 2022/8/10 (Wed) 03:59

For more information, please check this week's "Update info" .

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”