We are happy to announce that CHAOS;HEAD NOAH is now live on Steam.

Thank you for your patience.

We would also like to let you know that there is a bundle available.

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK BUNDLE

An announcement regarding the free DLC and community items for CHAOS;HEAD NOAH was published earlier. Please check it out below for details.

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH Steam Version DLC and Community Item Additions