BETA 0.9j+ - Penance Challenges + Achievements ( + fixes)
Hello - this patch contains a lot of things - mainly Penances & Steam Achievements - let's get straight into it!
PENANCE - THE COOLER CHALLENGE
Penances have been added to the game - take on additional run-modifying effects in exchange for permanent increases to your transcendence currency income!
There's some pretty cool game-changing ones - removing deliveries, removing kiwis altogether, artificially making people play alchemy, and more than a couple more!
STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS - THEY HAVE ARRIVED
Steam achievements are here! Achieve them!
SOME CHANGES
- Reset Save Button: Doesn't exist > Exists in the menu (tuckered way on the right)
- King Summon Button: Always takes up a lot of space > takes up less space after hovering
- Carpentry ratio-upgrade: Buys from left to right > buys most affordable under the ratio
BALANCE
General balance changes:
- New sounds: considerably imbalanced > considerably more balanced
- TIer up visuals: Every tier > for the first tier, and then every second tier
- Transcendence tree costs: increased last patch > branch krowns & tier 2 increased this patch too
Archery has been nice and quiet lately - so it can have a little buff, as a treat.
- King of Undeath Min Koin Multiplier: What it was > Double that
- Profession Tree Node Costs: Unfairly High > Back to being more fair
Alchemy, the long-forgotten art... because no one has been playing it. More adjustments might come, but for now this is the change it's getting. [spoiler] there's also a potion-only challenge - woOooOooOoOOo[/spoiler]
- Max Recursive Tier Up Chance: 40% > 64%
Carpentry found itself the metagaming god of the lategame - which is fine, if it hadn't become the the best at really short runs! C'mon carpentry, that's the opposite of your job.
As such, the way that the consecutive kingling bonus works has been reworked.
- Consecutive Kingling Bonus: A constant value > Your Fortify multiplier, up to a maximum of the previous constant value
As always, you might need to re-open Steam or check your game files to actually get the update -
Thanks for playing & have fun!
HOTFIXES - 0.9j+
- Changed the starting Carpentry skill from auto-upgrade to Fortify
- Fixed a bug that could cause transcendence currency multiplier to not apply to a few sources
- Fixed an error that could stop your Penance progress from saving properly
- Fixed an error that could cause the King of Plague to flip
