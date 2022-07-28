Share · View all patches · Build 9205952 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 08:09:31 UTC by Wendy

BETA 0.9j+ - Penance Challenges + Achievements ( + fixes)

Hello - this patch contains a lot of things - mainly Penances & Steam Achievements - let's get straight into it!

PENANCE - THE COOLER CHALLENGE

Penances have been added to the game - take on additional run-modifying effects in exchange for permanent increases to your transcendence currency income!

There's some pretty cool game-changing ones - removing deliveries, removing kiwis altogether, artificially making people play alchemy, and more than a couple more!

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS - THEY HAVE ARRIVED

Steam achievements are here! Achieve them!

SOME CHANGES

Reset Save Button: Doesn't exist > Exists in the menu (tuckered way on the right)

King Summon Button: Always takes up a lot of space > takes up less space after hovering

Carpentry ratio-upgrade: Buys from left to right > buys most affordable under the ratio

BALANCE

General balance changes:

New sounds: considerably imbalanced > considerably more balanced

TIer up visuals: Every tier > for the first tier, and then every second tier

Transcendence tree costs: increased last patch > branch krowns & tier 2 increased this patch too

Archery has been nice and quiet lately - so it can have a little buff, as a treat.

King of Undeath Min Koin Multiplier: What it was > Double that

Profession Tree Node Costs: Unfairly High > Back to being more fair

Alchemy, the long-forgotten art... because no one has been playing it. More adjustments might come, but for now this is the change it's getting. [spoiler] there's also a potion-only challenge - woOooOooOoOOo[/spoiler]

Max Recursive Tier Up Chance: 40% > 64%

Carpentry found itself the metagaming god of the lategame - which is fine, if it hadn't become the the best at really short runs! C'mon carpentry, that's the opposite of your job.

As such, the way that the consecutive kingling bonus works has been reworked.

Consecutive Kingling Bonus: A constant value > Your Fortify multiplier, up to a maximum of the previous constant value

As always, you might need to re-open Steam or check your game files to actually get the update -

Thanks for playing & have fun!

HOTFIXES - 0.9j+