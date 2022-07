Dear Players,

we update the current version from 1.0.6.0. to 1.0.7.0.

This patch mainly focuses on the save/load performance of the game and also a few other performance related modules.

In addition, we also went and removed the Discord and Twitter buttons in the Main menu of the game, so now there is just the Steam Forum button to our game.

Many thanks,

WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1514610/Rising_Mist/