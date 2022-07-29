July update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.7 is live!

We are glad to announce the July release!

Still working hard on PlayStation porting, this release too is mainly focused on performance and scalability enhancements.

We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and all reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Performance and scalability

More and more aspects of the game are linked to the graphics level setting, allowing a more customized experience (e.g. fog density/distance depends on graphics level, the higher the graphics level, the higher the fog distance, the less the fog density) 😍

We are also continuing to work on the optimisation of the game, with great benefits on both the CPU and GPU sides. 😉

Graphics

Many of you were not 100% satisfied with the red effect being too strong and intrusive.

We reduced the damage effect so players should be able to play comfortably to the death 😎

We also modified the death effect (let us know if you like it!) and added a background to the subtitles to reduce the nausea of some players.

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

core: GPU and CPU performance enhancements

core: Pimax HMDs official support

survival: lowering survival random events timings

graphics: subtitles background

graphics: tweaking damage red effect to be less disturbing

graphics: new effect for player death

graphics: fog start distance and density based on graphics details setting

tablet: adding an icon highlighting the player who is speaking

Fixed bugs:

core: fixed some rare crashes

zombies: zombies are not spawning as expected in specific areas

prologue map: fixing unrealistic shadows in some military tents

santa carla map: some SUVs' doors are not opening in the right direction

graphics: laser sight is not colliding on dead zeds and player body

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is always welcome!