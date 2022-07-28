Recommended to start a new save.
To continue old saves use oneversionback branch.
Fixed missile description in the testing menu
Fixed the description for the pilot's repair ability
Fixed the description of the first laser study
Fixed the error description of installing an unpowered reactor
Fixed highlighting of two lists in the reactor menu
Fixed being able to use district upgrade when none is selected
Fixed the wrong display day of component production in the calendar
Fixed incorrect mouse display when returning to the start menu when playing in a window
Fixed a bug with extra characters while changing mech name
Fixed the appearance of slow zones near the start of the mission
Fixed stuck numbers for the end-day results menu
Fixed different names for the walking city
Improved display of city characteristics
Improved the display of shortcuts for quick navigation to research and districts
Improved the information content of the task
Improved the display of artillery shells
Improved mechs AI behavior
Improved switch texture
Improved tutorial for painting menu
Improved reactor placement tutorial description
Improved description of nuclear missile research
Improved the information content of the menu for launching nuclear missiles
Improved highlighting of menus when mouse hovering over a slot
Improved weapon placement tutorial description
Improved the texture of the construction table
Added highlighting of suitable slots for a second after picking up a module
Added button exit click animation for tutorials
Added blueprint load buttons highlighting
Added button highlighting for additional mech menus
Slightly increased the distance between the module slots of the first reactor
Added clarification about the need to have dismantled reactors to load the mech blueprint
Added a tutorial window when opening the city districts screen
Added an explanation about the production of resources in the city
Snakehead energy shield collision fixed. Now rockets should work inside.
Added an explanation about calendar hover icons
Removed the display of the direction of giants' movement in the map layers except for the danger layer
Changed the sound of chains
Added sound when hovering over pilots in pilots menu
Added sound when hovering over mech card in the hangar
Added automatic pickup of resources from a basic map after killing a Snakehead (not sure if it works)
Added a fusion reactor as loot for a map with a fallen satellite
Added small shadow for modules
Added small shot particle effects
Changed part of the lighting algorithm. Max fps is lower but more stable
Minor changes to light texture display settings. Maps have become a little darker.
The game beginning menu has been changed. Now the hangar opens first when you start a new save
Closed the parameter switching menu until the city is set
Added coordinate grid for the global map
Added translucent slots for pilots next to mech cards in the hangar
Added wires texture between pilot and mechs
Removed the count and record of destroyed turrets in the mission results
Added a caption about the map legend
Added an icon to the map when trying to move a city to an occupied cell
Added click sounds for buttons in the hangar in the map layers menu
Added a hint about the need to select a pilot skill
Added area dependency highlighting in the city menu
Added order setting direction highlighting when a radio button is pressed in the components menu
Removed copying of the picture when loading the fur scheme
The question mark in the exit menu can now turn the tutorial on and off
Added change of time to less when clicking on a busy pilot
