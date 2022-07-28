Recommended to start a new save.

To continue old saves use oneversionback branch.

Fixed missile description in the testing menu

Fixed the description for the pilot's repair ability

Fixed the description of the first laser study

Fixed the error description of installing an unpowered reactor

Fixed highlighting of two lists in the reactor menu

Fixed being able to use district upgrade when none is selected

Fixed the wrong display day of component production in the calendar

Fixed incorrect mouse display when returning to the start menu when playing in a window

Fixed a bug with extra characters while changing mech name

Fixed the appearance of slow zones near the start of the mission

Fixed stuck numbers for the end-day results menu

Fixed different names for the walking city

Improved display of city characteristics

Improved the display of shortcuts for quick navigation to research and districts

Improved the information content of the task

Improved the display of artillery shells

Improved mechs AI behavior

Improved switch texture

Improved tutorial for painting menu

Improved reactor placement tutorial description

Improved description of nuclear missile research

Improved the information content of the menu for launching nuclear missiles

Improved highlighting of menus when mouse hovering over a slot

Improved weapon placement tutorial description

Improved the texture of the construction table

Added highlighting of suitable slots for a second after picking up a module

Added button exit click animation for tutorials

Added blueprint load buttons highlighting

Added button highlighting for additional mech menus

Slightly increased the distance between the module slots of the first reactor

Added clarification about the need to have dismantled reactors to load the mech blueprint

Added a tutorial window when opening the city districts screen

Added an explanation about the production of resources in the city

Snakehead energy shield collision fixed. Now rockets should work inside.

Added an explanation about calendar hover icons

Removed the display of the direction of giants' movement in the map layers except for the danger layer

Changed the sound of chains

Added sound when hovering over pilots in pilots menu

Added sound when hovering over mech card in the hangar

Added automatic pickup of resources from a basic map after killing a Snakehead (not sure if it works)

Added a fusion reactor as loot for a map with a fallen satellite

Added small shadow for modules

Added small shot particle effects

Changed part of the lighting algorithm. Max fps is lower but more stable

Minor changes to light texture display settings. Maps have become a little darker.

The game beginning menu has been changed. Now the hangar opens first when you start a new save

Closed the parameter switching menu until the city is set

Added coordinate grid for the global map

Added translucent slots for pilots next to mech cards in the hangar

Added wires texture between pilot and mechs

Removed the count and record of destroyed turrets in the mission results

Added a caption about the map legend

Added an icon to the map when trying to move a city to an occupied cell

Added click sounds for buttons in the hangar in the map layers menu

Added a hint about the need to select a pilot skill

Added area dependency highlighting in the city menu

Added order setting direction highlighting when a radio button is pressed in the components menu

Removed copying of the picture when loading the fur scheme

The question mark in the exit menu can now turn the tutorial on and off

Added change of time to less when clicking on a busy pilot