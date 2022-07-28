Hold Controller added touchline feedback

An experimental function has been updated this time.

When the player ends the game by touching the line, a red handle will be generated to show the final failure location.

Fixed the player's reaction of touching his hands together before starting.

Touch will turn into normal color after the vibration ends before the beginning.

Now the feedback of failure will become more obvious.

This is the modification I got when I saw some videos and live broadcasts. In some cases, for example, I didn't start the game from the starting point. In two hand mode, I finished with one hand first and then started with the other hand. This is actually the wrong way to play, but the feedback above does not directly indicate that it is wrong, so that players do not know whether they have failed.

I hope this repair can bring you a better game experience. Thank you for your support.