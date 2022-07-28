 Skip to content

Sapiens update for 28 July 2022

Hotfix update b17 - Crash fixes

Build 9205163

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, thank you very much for all of the feedback and bug reports.

It's been a very busy couple of days since launch, but I'm now able to start coding again, so I've started by just fixing a couple of crashing bugs. I've had a few reports where worlds have failed to load, so if that's happened to you, this will hopefully fix it.

If you do hit any crashes, especially if your world won't load, please use the button in the settings menu to send a bug report, and be sure to include the world save. Then I will be able to fix the issue quickly. Any bugs causing worlds to fail to load will always be my top priority.

More fixes and updates to come soon!

