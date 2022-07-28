Updated on July 28, 2022
-
Repair the bug caused by choosing not to archive after the end of Chapter 1.
-
Fix the bug at the beginning of the plot battle in Chapter 4.
-
To repair Hell difficulty, you can open the archived bug in the menu.
-
Fix the bug in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 that there is no matching weapon on some difficulty of cute pet joining the team.
If you have received Huang Qi, please stay in the sandoheim City Lodge for one night at the beginning of the third chapter of the game to obtain matching weapons.
If the progress of the game has reached the achievement hall and evolved Huang Qi, please stay in the inpatient lounge of Chapter III achievement hall for one night to obtain matching weapons.
If your game progress does not have this bug, this update can be ignored.
-
Fix the bug in Chapter 3 that ships in imru village cannot sail to the island in the village.
-
Each town has added NPCs that sell equipment with one click. If you feel that ordinary stores sell equipment slowly, you can try. Please be sure to check the instructions at NPC before selling items to avoid losses caused by misoperation. This function is added for subsequent updates and has not been tested too much. If there is a bug, please tell me in the group and I will repair it soon.
-
Introduction to props or skills in the game. If the font exceeds the display box, resulting in incomplete content display, please try changing a font.
Changed files in this update