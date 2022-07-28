Updated on July 28, 2022

Repair the bug caused by choosing not to archive after the end of Chapter 1. Fix the bug at the beginning of the plot battle in Chapter 4. To repair Hell difficulty, you can open the archived bug in the menu. Fix the bug in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 that there is no matching weapon on some difficulty of cute pet joining the team.

If you have received Huang Qi, please stay in the sandoheim City Lodge for one night at the beginning of the third chapter of the game to obtain matching weapons.

If the progress of the game has reached the achievement hall and evolved Huang Qi, please stay in the inpatient lounge of Chapter III achievement hall for one night to obtain matching weapons.

If your game progress does not have this bug, this update can be ignored.