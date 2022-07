Share · View all patches · Build 9204884 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 03:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Thanks again everyone for the positive support towards the Rock Together Update!

Now, you can enjoy the Rock Together Update on the Steam VR version and play with your friends on both desktop and in virtual reality!

The next update will focus on fixing optimization issues and adding more rocks!

Thank you everyone and as always, rock on!