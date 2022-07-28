ACHIEVEMENTS BUG FIX!

Hello everybody! The Apigalypse! and Rotten Finger achievements were successfully fix!

Rotten Finger was simple to fix and continues to unlock in the same way, Kill 30 wolves using Piglet Trough.

Now Apigalypse! was modified because the problem was in its structural logic. Now to unlock it you need to make the Big Bad Wolf, in the last stage, turn the pigs into zombies: Farmer Pig, Constructor Pig and Blacksmith Pig.

Doing this, the achievement is unlocked normally.

Thank you for playing our game and for reporting these issues. Have fun!