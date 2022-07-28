 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bacon Tales - Between Pigs and Wolves update for 28 July 2022

ACHIEVEMENTS BUG FIX!

Share · View all patches · Build 9204868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! The Apigalypse! and Rotten Finger achievements were successfully fix!

Rotten Finger was simple to fix and continues to unlock in the same way, Kill 30 wolves using Piglet Trough.

Now Apigalypse! was modified because the problem was in its structural logic. Now to unlock it you need to make the Big Bad Wolf, in the last stage, turn the pigs into zombies: Farmer Pig, Constructor Pig and Blacksmith Pig.
Doing this, the achievement is unlocked normally.

Thank you for playing our game and for reporting these issues. Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Bacon Tales - Between Pigs and Wolves Content Depot 508201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link