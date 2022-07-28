 Skip to content

Brain Syndrome VR update for 28 July 2022

Big Music and level update

Share · View all patches · Build 9204674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I heard your feedback, and I'm pleased to announce that the strange and unsettling music of the past is no more! Look forward to awesome rock and metal tracks that will redefine the game in never thought of ways. This update isn't just a music patch though. It also comes with big level updates, that spice up the game and make it less repetitive and more fun to explore. Their is also a few minor gameplay changes as well, but nothing significant. Thank you for the feedback, and I hope you enjoy the game in it's new form.

Is their something else that needs to be done? Let me know! My email is derrickcodewrassler@gmail.com

