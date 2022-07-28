Eleven Pipers Piping Update!

ALAS! AN UPDATE! OH MY WORD, THIS GAME STILL GETS THOSE?!

That's right! This time, the alternate dimension bosses get another upgrade with this El Dorado inspired Jaguar! He fights his way to victory by blinging out in STYLE! ːsteamsunnyː So get your bling and get down with this cool-beans jaguar boss in that mildly Aztec inspired area and stuff!

...You may have to start from the beginning again, though, since Steam is stupid and doesn't seem to update your save files with these cool monsters...ːsteamfacepalmː It's really dumb.

Not much else to say. I've been trying to wrap up my book so I can get it finished and pretend I'm not a complete failure at life. Then again, I did misspell "RPGesque", so that tells you what to expect from me. :P

Also been playing a lot of Tales of Vesperia, lately. Anyone else played Vesperia? My first entry to the Tales of Series was Symphonia, back on zee Gamecube, which apparently makes me old. Still, they're fun games, if not frustrating at times. ;P

Lastly, new cupcakes! Yaaaay! ːsteamhappyː