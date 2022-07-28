Updated July 28, 2022

Overall Upgrades ·Enhanced balancing of ENDLESS TOWER Added maximum number limit for bosses by score zone Lower Zombie Time Immediate party level up when boss is removed Other Balancing Improvements

Balancing adjustments ·If one of our troops falls in the event of a collision with the boss, the boss steps back immediately ·Downloading the physical strength of ELF's enemies ·Adjust the cool time of lethal move

Start with Newgame+ method when selecting the save file after clearing Maintain equipment, levels, etc. as they were when they were cleared Peer level is maintained but needs to be acquired through quests 'Final Quest' reappears for clear save files prior to update ·Adding challenges Add Newgame+ features and clear-related challenges Adding challenges related to character acquisition

Improve convenience

·Improve initial loading time

·Add save slot

·Adds monster TIP to result screen when losing or retreating

·Enhance the visibility of ENDLESS TOWER scores

·Indicate up to 20th place in ENDLESS TOWER ranking

·Improve overall tutorial convenience, such as adding phrases

·Additional description of each controller