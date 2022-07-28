 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 28 July 2022

Updated July 28, 2022

Build 9204420

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Balancing adjustments
    ·If one of our troops falls in the event of a collision with the boss, the boss steps back immediately
    ·Downloading the physical strength of ELF's enemies
    ·Adjust the cool time of lethal move

    Overall Upgrades
    ·Enhanced balancing of ENDLESS TOWER
    Added maximum number limit for bosses by score zone
    Lower Zombie Time
    Immediate party level up when boss is removed
    Other Balancing Improvements

  2. Add System Features
    ·Change processing after ending

    Start with Newgame+ method when selecting the save file after clearing
    Maintain equipment, levels, etc. as they were when they were cleared
    Peer level is maintained but needs to be acquired through quests
    'Final Quest' reappears for clear save files prior to update
    ·Adding challenges
    Add Newgame+ features and clear-related challenges
    Adding challenges related to character acquisition

  3. Improve convenience
    ·Improve initial loading time
    ·Add save slot
    ·Adds monster TIP to result screen when losing or retreating
    ·Enhance the visibility of ENDLESS TOWER scores
    ·Indicate up to 20th place in ENDLESS TOWER ranking
    ·Improve overall tutorial convenience, such as adding phrases
    ·Additional description of each controller

    Can be seen through the [i] button on the controller change in the option
    ·Improve visibility related to movement within the world map
    ·Added description related to characters that cannot be dispatched
    ·Added the current buffing situation and lethal level mark in the inn and camping menu

  4. Fixing bugs
    ·Correction of withdrawal and non-application of cross-section of both hands
    ·Bug fixes related to tutorial
    ·Fixes bugs that target and attack enemies other than close enemies
    ·Correction of some lines and other text

