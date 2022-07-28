-
Balancing adjustments
·If one of our troops falls in the event of a collision with the boss, the boss steps back immediately
·Downloading the physical strength of ELF's enemies
·Adjust the cool time of lethal move
Overall Upgrades
·Enhanced balancing of ENDLESS TOWER
Added maximum number limit for bosses by score zone
Lower Zombie Time
Immediate party level up when boss is removed
Other Balancing Improvements
-
Add System Features
·Change processing after ending
Start with Newgame+ method when selecting the save file after clearing
Maintain equipment, levels, etc. as they were when they were cleared
Peer level is maintained but needs to be acquired through quests
'Final Quest' reappears for clear save files prior to update
·Adding challenges
Add Newgame+ features and clear-related challenges
Adding challenges related to character acquisition
-
Improve convenience
·Improve initial loading time
·Add save slot
·Adds monster TIP to result screen when losing or retreating
·Enhance the visibility of ENDLESS TOWER scores
·Indicate up to 20th place in ENDLESS TOWER ranking
·Improve overall tutorial convenience, such as adding phrases
·Additional description of each controller
Can be seen through the [i] button on the controller change in the option
·Improve visibility related to movement within the world map
·Added description related to characters that cannot be dispatched
·Added the current buffing situation and lethal level mark in the inn and camping menu
-
Fixing bugs
·Correction of withdrawal and non-application of cross-section of both hands
·Bug fixes related to tutorial
·Fixes bugs that target and attack enemies other than close enemies
·Correction of some lines and other text
The Lord of the Parties update for 28 July 2022
Updated July 28, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update