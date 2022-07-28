Card Survival: Tropical island - Update 34

Hello everyone!

I hope you are all well.

I would like to start this announcement by telling you that August is going to be our last month in early access. By then it will have been a year since we first released and we think it will be an appropriate time to release our game. We are hoping the release will bring us a much needed boost in sales and a chance for us to take a short break to recover and spend some time with our families.

This won't be the end for Card Survival though, as we have more updates coming after that.

While they won't be as crazy frequent as the ones we've been releasing this year they will still be introducing new content, polishing the experience, and bringing performance improvements. We will also be working on localizations and a mac/iOS release.

Now to the content list:

Tourist:

The Tourist has received some improvements including a new journal of its own to follow in line with the Hunter and Farmer characters. The plane crash perk now also has received some improvements, making it start with some detachable plane seats (which can be harvested for scrap, cloth and fiber) and some luggage containing papers, chocolate and some other things.

Raft Improvements:

The raft and the sea voyage have received a balance pass and some new features.

The raft now has a few improvements of its own:

- Raft Expansion: You can now build two different expansion improvements to expand the amount of things you can carry in your raft. Adding these expansion will also allow you to add more supply chests to a total of 4 if both expansions are built.

- Raft Shelter: This structure will let you sleep on it and protect your from the rain and sun.

- FIsh Traps: Fixed nets that will catch fish for you over time.

The Island Escape ending is not ready yet though, so expect some new features for it coming soon.

Sending Cards to Other Environments:

You can now drag cards to the entrances of indoor environments to move things there without having to enter. This works for mudhuts, sheds and caves as long as the entering the place does not have a tick cost (so it doesn't work for the cave system in the highlands).

Hopefully this will help reduce the time spend in loading screens while we work on improving performance. ;)

Dragging Stacks:

By popular demand there's now a new feature that allows you to quickly move multiple cards into feeders, compost bins, inventories and indoor environments. ;)

Note: This feature has been temporarily disabled because of a last minute bug. We'll push a hotfix as soon as we can once we are sure it's stable.

Beautification:

We've been working on getting Card Survival to look better trying to achieve a more tangible and unified style. This is still a work in progress though so expect more improvements soon, both to improve aesthetics and readability (we are aware some has been lost with the new font).

As always everyone's feedback is welcome!

Hopefully you will like the new style or at least the direction in which it's going.

Minor Changes:

You can now make a scrap spear too.

Making honey now also has a blueprint like coconut milk.

Ash Dressings are now also available as blueprints.

Sharpened Stone now can also be crafted as a blueprint and now requires a heavy stone.

Flint Axe is now easier to unlock.

Flint Spear is now harder to unlock.

Dynamite can now be used for revenge purposes.

Split Sago Logs now give rotten remains when they rot.

Fixed a bug that was causing mushroom objectives to not show in the plant of crops objective for the farmer.

Solar Stills can now be buil in the secret valley.

Fixed a bug that was preventing log traps and trapping pits from catching boars in the deep jungle.

Fixed a bug that was preventing you from finding the beach from the rocks.

Boiling Rice does not spend the water now, instead producing rice water which can be drank and reused.

Rice Water and rice now have a small anti diarrhoea effect.

Coffee beans can no longer be used as bird feed after i was informed it's bad for birds.

Fixed some issues with some of the farmer journal missions not working properly.

Tropical Almond Kernels and Coffee beans can now also be used to make bird feed.

Fixed issues with the hunter's journal.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the hunter and the farmer from unlocking the raft.

Increased the rate at which the grandfather heals.

Animal feeds now accept any combination of legal ingredients.

Increased the difficulty rating of the Farmer character.

There are now more important warning when suffering from hypothermia and hyperthermia.

Oil now evaporates slower.- Fixed a hunter spear objective that seemed to be broken.

There's a minimum swimming skill requirement to attempt to swim to the bird rock now.

Fixed a bug that was making it easier to swim to the rocks even when low on swimming skills.

Added quicklime and straw as usable temper items when working with clay.

Fixed a bug that was preventing more than one young tree of a type to exist at any given time in a single environment.

Fixed many action log texts.

Bird Feed now costs less food.- You can now feed medicine to your grandfather (it makes him recover a bit faster).

Fixed an issue with the jungle salad showing the wrong ingredient text.

Added woodworker to the proper perk tab.

Made the clay pot cooler and some other clay things heavy so that they won't get carried away by storms.

Fixed some bugs that could happen with the grandfather cooking objectives.

Fixed an issue with the wooden bed showing the wrong art.

Fixed some issues where the grandfather would turn into a macaque after death.

Added missing art for the update.

That's all for now.

See you next time!